DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Yet another city in the Miami Valley has been hit by a string of mailbox thefts.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the West Carrollton Police Department said it had responded to three separate thefts in the past 24-36 hours. According to a Facebook post, each theft was from the blue collection drop-boxes and included large checks that had been mailed.

At this time, citizens should avoid using these drop boxes and instead leave outgoing mail at the drop station inside the post office itself.

“This seems to be an ongoing issue, not just in our jurisdiction, but in other area jurisdictions as well,” the police department said. “Thieves are stealing mail and changing the amount and payee information on checks.”

Less than a month prior, the Kettering Police Department released a similar warning to local residents.

Anyone with questions or concerns should contact their local police department.