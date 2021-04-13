West Carrollton hiring for positions in Parks Department, Service Department

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio – The city is hiring for a part-time events coordinator and for several seasonal positions in the Parks Department and Service Department.

The city said the events coordinator will be responsible for planning and coordinating special events, recreational programs and activities community-wide.

The parks department is also seeking seasonal park maintenance employees and the service department is still looking for one seasonal street and refuse division position.

For more information, call (937) 847-4632. To apply, visit www.westcarrollton.org/jobs.

Applications can also be picked up at the West Carrollton Civic Center on 300 E. Central Ave.           

