WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The head football coach at West Carrollton has resigned.

The district said Dion Black has resigned from his position to accept an opportunity at another school. According to a tweet from the district, Black was hired in 2019 as the varsity football coach. A school spokesperson said regarding his resignation, “The Pirates wish him well and thank him for his time and dedication with the West Carrollton football team.”

We are proud to announce our new Varsity Football coach, Dion Black (pending board approval). Please welcome Coach Black to the Pirate Family! @Coach_Black7 #PiratePride 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/aIh9xJXmDk — West Carrollton Athletics (@WCPiratesAD) February 24, 2019

West Carrollton Schools has already started looking for a new coach. If you are interested in the position, you can apply online through the Dayton Area School Consortium by referencing Job ID 18209. For questions, contact Athletic Director Evan Ivory at eivory@wcsd.k12.oh.us. Additional information can be found at westcarrolltonathletics.com.



“We are looking for an individual to motivate and move the team forward,” said Ivory.