West Carrollton football player tests positive for COVID-19, team will not play for 2 weeks

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton football player has tested positive for COVID-19.

West Carrollton Athletic Director Evan Ivory confirmed to 2 NEWS the football team will be on a distance order for 14 days, meaning all players and coaches will self-quarantine. There will be no practice during the distance order either. Both the varsity and junior varsity programs have been shut down.

The West Carrollton Pirates were scheduled to play Sidney and Xenia the next two Fridays, respectively, both of which were on the road.

The team most recently faced off against Fairborn. Athletic Director Kevin Alexander tells 2 NEWS their football team is working with the Greene County Health Department and were notified of the positive case from West Carrollton’s athletic director.

Fairborn’s team will continue to play. Prior to being notified of the positive case, Fairborn players were doing self-assessments for symptoms before practices. Temperature checks are required before games. We’re told that all players will be asked to check temperatures before every practice and game the next two weeks, along with the daily symptom self-assessments.

