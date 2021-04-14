West Carrollton extends income tax filing deadline to June 15

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of West Carrollton extended its income tax filing deadline to June 15 in response to state and federal tax filing deadline extension announcements.

“While there is an extension to the deadline, we strongly encourage individuals to file their returns as soon as they have their tax information ready. The finance department is available to help and will prepare your city income taxes for free; and no appointment is needed,” said Finance Director Tom Reilly.

City officials say that all returns must be postmarked by June 15, 2021, to be considered filed on time. Detailed information and tax forms are available at www.westcarrollton.org/filetaxes.

The city’s tax department can prepare and file resident’s city returns for free. Officials remind residents that this only applies to City of West Carrollton taxes, not federal or state.

Three options are available to those needing assistance filing their 2020 City of West Carrollton income taxes:

Visit the Civic Center at 300 E. Central Ave. – Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary

Submit your tax information via email to financedir@westcarrollton.org. Remove your social security number prior to emailing

Drop your tax information into the drop box at the Civic Center at 300 E. Central Ave.

For more information or questions, contact the Finance Department at 937-859-8288 or financedir@westcarrollton.org or www.westcarrollton.org/filetaxes.