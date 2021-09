Preparing your at home learner for back to in-person school

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton City Schools said Thursday morning Harold Schnell Elementary School will be closed for the day.

No information about the late notice was given but the district apologized for the last-minute change on its Facebook page.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com are working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.