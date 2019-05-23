West Carrollton educator surprised with ESPY

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Students bring in drawings to show Robin Wampler their appreciation. Wednesday, the West Carrollton School District surprised her with the Education Support Professional of the Year award.

"I'm speechless. It means the world to me that I got nominated. That just blew me away," Wampler said.

She is the preschool assistant at Walter Shade Early Childhood Center and has worked in the district for 19 years.

"I love what I do, I love the kids," Wampler said, "but there are so many people that are worthy of this award that everybody deserves it."

The students gathered around Jenny Vogt, and talked about the things they love about Mrs. Wampler. They said she gives them high fives and helps them if they get hurt. They also said she loves them.

"She loves you every day, and she wants to make sure that every day when she sees you that you know that she loves you," Vogt said.

Vogt wrote Wampler approaches her job with love, compassion and a genuine interest of the students when she nominated Wampler for the ESPY.



