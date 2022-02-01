WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton is detailing its plan to clear roads ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the Miami Valley.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley that will be in effect Wednesday evening through Friday morning. In Montgomery County, heavy accumulations of snow is possible – four to six inches – and ice of two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The city said crews will start moving as soon as the rain turns into a wintry mix. The focus will be on keeping major roads clear so public safety and emergency vehicles can get through. Main roads will be plowed first, then residential roads. Residents are asked to park their vehicles off the streets to make plowing easier for crews. Additionally, drivers should give crews room to operate.



“We are prepared,” said City Manager Brad Townsend, “Our crews are on standby and will begin salting and clearing as early and as often as possible but, we also want to remind our residents that it will take time to safely reach all roadways if we do experience significant snow and ice accumulation.”

The city said trash collection will occur as normal both Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4.

