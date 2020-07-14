West Carrollton couple goes viral after social justice Facebook post

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In recent months, people have taken to social media–and to the streets–to combat racial injustice. One West Carrollton woman’s Facebook post has been shared more than 130,000 times.

“It’s not something that I’ve had to deal with until we were married,” said Pamela Chandler.

For Chandler, marrying a Black man has changed the way she views racism.

“What we’ve noticed more in Ohio, and a lot of people have resonated with this, is that there’s a lot of low-key subtle racism that happens,” she said.

On June 20, she made a post on Facebook detailing things that being in an interracial relationship has taught her, from the subtle racism she says happens in her West Carrollton neighborhood to the challenges of driving while Black, and raising a biracial daughter.

“When we’re going to rural Ohio, Walter tends to get pulled over more than me. I’ve never been pulled over, he’s been pulled over three to four times a month. He’s the better driver so that shouldn’t be happening,” Chandler said.

“This is like an everyday routine for a person like me,” said Walter Chandler, Pamela’s husband.

After the post, they received responses from people all over the world which led them to create a blog called The Chandler Crew where people can connect with like-minded individuals.

“I think we get two common responses. Most white people reach out and they’re shocked and heartbroken that this is happening and most people of color reach out and welcome to the club,” Pamela said.

“If we can just get that message out we’ll be one big happy world,” said Walter.