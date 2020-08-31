West Carrollton company receives tax credit to help create 25 new jobs

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed and approved an expansion project at Plug Power in West Carrollton, which is expected to create 25 new full-time positions.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday, Aug. 31, that Plug Power was one of five companies to have its projects approved. In total, 574 jobs were made between the five and 1,058 jobs were retained.
The TCA approved a 1.438%, seven year “Job Creation Tax Credit” for this project. This means that Plug Power will generate approximately $1.5 million in new annual payroll, and it will save $1.5 million in existing payroll.
