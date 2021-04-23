West Carrollton community celebrates 6-year-old boy after final chemo treatment

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton community rallied around a boy who came home from his final cancer treatment Friday.

To commemorate the occaision, 6-year-old Beckett Richards’ mother, Kelly Richards, called in some help from the West Carrollton High School marching band.

“We’re out here to celebrate with them and play some music,” West Carrollton High School Band Director Laura Bukosky said.

The marching band led a parade through Beckett’s neighborhood Friday night.

Beckett was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2018.

“Just imagining what they have gone through, it’s just incredible how strong this little boy is, so I’m just really excited to meet him and to show our support with this group of kids,” Bukosky said.

Band members said they were honored they were asked to be a part of the occaison.

“Seeing the smile on his face, seeing him excited and happy,” West Carrollton Marching Band Senior Erica Riehl said.

The street was filled with more than just music, they also had the support from the community and loved ones

“The marching band was great, all the friends and family, police fire, all the signs, all the love and support, all great,” Beckett’s father Nathan Richards said.

Beckett’s parents said after three years fighting cancer, the celebration marks a new beginning for their family.

“This chapter is over,” Richards said. “Being able to start a new journey with both our boys.”

The Richards family said they’re thankful for their friends, family and the community for their support Friday and all throughout Beckett’s treatment.