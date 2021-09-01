West Carrollton City Schools mandates masks after uptick in quarantines

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors, on school transportation and during any indoor activity effective Thursday.

In a statement to families, district officials said that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and subsequent exposures have led to an upward trend of student quarantines. So much so, that the 2021-22 school year has seen more quarantines than the 2020-21 school year.

“We realize there is conflicting information regarding mask wearing, but we are making this decision based on our own school data,” district officials said in a statement. “We know from the data that quarantines from last school year were lower when students and staff were wearing masks. This indicates that reinstating our mask policy should result in fewer quarantines and enable us to keep students and staff in school.”

Students get mask breaks throughout the school day and the district will not require them to wear a mask while outdoors as long as they follow appropriate social distancing measures.

West Carrollton City Schools will continue to evaluate its mask policy over the coming weeks and will communicate any changes with the community.

For more information about the districts mask policy, click here.