WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The current city manager of West Carrollton will be retiring at the end of 2023.

Brad Townsend served as the West Carrollton city manager since 2007.

During Townsend’s time as the city manager, he was a part of the reconfiguration of Exit 47, the acquisition of the former Roberds property, cleaning the former Fraser Paper location and many other accomplishments.

“These accomplishments are truly those of the staff and the community, so they are ‘our’ accomplishments, not ‘my’ accomplishments, said Townsend. “My job as a City Manager has been to remove roadblocks from the departments so they can do their job and implement Council’s vision.”

Jeff Sanner is the mayor of West Carrollton and says the city is thankful for the work Townsend has done for the city over the past 16 years. You can read the full statement below.

“Brad has brought very effective fiscal management, a robust economic development vision

and a solid sustainable plan for the future growth of West Carrollton,” Sanner said.

“As a council, the working relationship with the City Manager is a critical piece of the ability to

progress toward the goals and the vision set out by your elected officials. We appreciate and

respect the relationship and the effort that Brad Townsend has given this City and this Council

for the past 16 years. He certainly has earned his retirement, we are proud of his community

stewardship efforts and wish him the best.”

As Townsend ends his time with the city during the final months of 2023, the current projects have a brief update.

A new Dunkin’ location and infrastructure improvements are included in the first contract of River District for the site of the former Roberds site. Bids for the site are currently out and expected to begin sometime this year. The dam for the Whitewater Park will begin in 2024.