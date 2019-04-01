West Carrollton citizen survey seeks feedback from residents

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton wants to hear citizen input about their perceptions of city services.

Starting April 1, this year’s public opinion survey will be conducted online at this website.

Participants will have to confirm their street name as well as the day of the week their trash is collected in order to prove that they are a West Carrollton resident.

Residents who do not have internet access can still participate over the phone by calling (937) 775-3725.

If no one answers the phone, you are asked to leave a message and a Wright State University student will return your call as soon as possible.

As they have done in the past, WSU’s Applied Policy Research Institute will facilitate the survey.

The institute is open Monday through Friday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Roughly 362 responses are needed for an accurate representation of the city’s 6,010 households. The last survey was conducted in the spring of 2015.

Questions will cover topic such as quality of life, city services, and financial priorities.

“The residents’ responses are essential in helping the city continue its mission of enhancing the quality of life of our citizens by providing superior services,” said Brad Townsend, city manager.

Results of the survey will be presented at a city council meeting later this year and will also be available on the city’s website.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.