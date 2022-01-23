WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton crews responded to a car accident on East Dixie Drive on Sunday.

On Jan. 23 around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to a crash on East Dixie Drive near the Southbound I-75 entrance ramp according to West Carrollton Dispatch.

Dispatch said two vehicles were towed away from the scene and two people were taken to Kettering Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

According to 2 NEWS crews, eastbound traffic was backed up while the vehicles were removed from the scene. West Carrollton Police and Fire were on the scene.

No further information is known at this time.