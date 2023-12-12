WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton has joined numerous other cities across the Miami Valley in approving moratoriums for marijuana businesses.

According to Angie Fryman, the City Council passed Ordinance 3763 on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The nine-month moratorium restricts the issuance and processing of permits for dispensaries, cultivators and/or processors of adult use cannabis.

The council says they are “waiting for the state to make its decision on legal framework.”

West Carrollton’s moratorium applies only to retail and businesses, not to home use.