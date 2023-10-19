WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of West Carrollton has selected a new city manager to fill the shoes of the retiring Brad Townsend.

According to the city, the West Carrollton City Council is expected to pass legislation appointing Amber Holloway to the position of City Manager during Tuesday’s meeting. She is expected to start her position on Dec. 17.

“Obviously we owe Mr. Townsend a huge debt of gratitude for leading us through the last 15 years,” said Mayor Jeff Sanner. “With his retirement announcement, we decided to search for a new leadership style with specific skill sets to bring the future of West Carrollton to fruition, and we believe we’ve done that with Ms. Holloway.”

“We interviewed several worthy candidates, but Amber’s economic development background combined with her municipal operations experience was just what we were looking for to take this community to the next step in our vision.”

The city said Management Advisory Group was hired as a third party to lead the search for a new city manager.

Holloway is currently the assistant city manager for the city of Vandalia where she reportedly plays a central role in the city’s economic and community development efforts. Prior to her role as assistant city manager, she was the city planner for Vandalia.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve the residents of West Carrollton and I feel both honored and humbled to be chosen as the next City Manager,” said Holloway.

“I look forward to building on the momentum and immense opportunities in West Carrollton including the River District and the Whitewater Park. West Carrollton is an esteemed community because of the vision and leadership by Mayor Sanner, City Council, and City Manager Townsend.”