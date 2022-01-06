WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A representative from the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) will be selling 2022 dog licenses on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A representative from ARC will be selling 2022 dog licenses in the Civic Center lobby at 300 East Central Ave., according to the City of West Carrollton.

The city said all dogs over the age of three months are required to be licensed. The cost is $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for unaltered dogs. Only cash or check will be accepted and exact change is requested.

The deadline to avoid late fees for licensing is Jan. 31 for Montgomery County, said the city.

Licensing can also be completed online at mcohio.org/dogs.