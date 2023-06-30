DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The West Branch of the Dayton Metro Library has launched a shuttle service named the West Branch Express.

The bus service will provide free transportation for residents in Pineview, Lakeview, Miami Chapel, Madden Hills and Edgemont to safely travel to the branch.

Previously, residents in these areas would need to cross Route 35 to visit the library.

“Comradery and spending time with other people, so community engagement, community rooms, being able to come and do those things, it provides so much to the community, and that’s what this bus is, providing access to all those amenities,” Lamonte Hall Jr., assistant to the Dayton city manager, said.

The service operates with a 15-passenger para-transit vehicle equipped with an accessibility lift.

Weekday service begins at 2 p.m. and Saturday service begins at noon.