West Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Shafer investigated for ethics violations

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (The Register-Herald) — West Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Shafer has been ordered to attend ethics training and pay restitution to the village in the amount of $1,707.62 following an investigation conducted by the Ohio Ethics Commission, according to court documents obtained by The Register-Herald.

The investigation reportedly found Shafer had promoted, or ordered the promotion, of his son Brad Shafer to positions within the West Alexandria Fire and EMS departments. Shafer also allegedly recommended that council hire his son Zach Shafer to perform general labor within the EMS department, and later tried to have a position paying $10,000 per year created for Zach.

In addition, Shafer reportedly used $645.12 in village funds to pay for his son to attend a fire inspector's training course at Sinclair Community College in Spring 2016. Zach Shafer reportedly left the EMS department in November 2016. He was elected to village council, on which he currently serves, in November 2019.

