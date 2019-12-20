Wesley Community Center holds turkey giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wesley Community Center held a turkey giveaway on Friday.

People could stop by the center on Delphos Avenue to pick up food and get more information about its programs.

Organizers want to bring awareness to what the center is doing for the community.

“Everyone is aware that the food desert is big, so that’s a big passion of ours to help people be able to eat,” said Tony White.

The center plans to have a giveaway next year as well.

