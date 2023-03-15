DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent fire at Rohrer Park in Riverside damaged a building, but it also did serious harm to a group that’s been on a mission for years to support the community.

Project Riverside is an organization run by Freda Patterson and other people in the community, and its headquarters was destroyed in a park fire on March 13.

Patterson said the fire impacted every part of the organization.

“We do quarter auctions that helps us make money for our event,” Patterson said. “We had a lot of donations that were claimed as total loss.”

Organization members used the building each Saturday to raise money for different events like a Christmas lights competition, trunk or treat and even an easter egg hunt. They have also opened their doors to those who need help, with food, clothes and other basic necessities.

Despite this loss, Patterson said Project Riverside will bounce back with the support of many helping hands.

“We’re not giving up,” Patterson said. “Our community is wonderful. I’ve had so many messages and texts, Facebook comments, people willing to help.”

Those interested in helping Project Riverside can do so by contacting organization officials here.