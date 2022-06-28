DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – June 28 marks the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, however, Miami Valley LGBTQ leaders said the celebration is overshadowed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which leaves the legality of abortion up to the states, Have A Gay Day Executive Director Michael Knote said the LGBTQ community is worried what it means for their rights.

“A lot of the community is scared,” Knote said. “I think we’ve been that way for some time when we see people spending millions and millions of dollars against us existing.”

LGBTQ leaders are especially concerned about a comment made in Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion, which suggests the court should take another look at several other cases, including Obergefell v. Hodges – the precedent that made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states.

“With the Supreme Court ruling recently, there’s a worry among the community that ‘we’re next,’ Dayton LGBT Center President RJ McKay said. “If 50 years of that precedent can be overturned by this court, what other, you know, long-held precedents can be overturned. You know, (same-sex) marriage has only been legal in the United States for a handful of years.”

McKay said overturning Roe v. Wade affects more than just same-sex marriage. It could have implications on adoption rights and health care rights, especially those of the lesbian and trans people in their community.

“I see the court’s decision as basically an attack on health care rights across the country, regardless of what community you might be a member of,” McKay said.

Josh Egeland, Dayton resident who serves on committees and advocates for LGBTQ youth, said the court’s decision also moves away from helping teens and children in the LGBTQ community.

“We’re moving in a direction away from helping young folks in need of help, and communities and families in need, and instead increasing the antagonism and the different risk factors that are already very prevalent and very disproportionately high for this population,” Egeland said. “To me, it’s concerning or our youth are are really scared and I think rightfully so.”

Knote said reflecting on the anniversary of Stonewall, while that movement is now widely represented through Pride celebrations, the community hasn’t given up the fight.

“I would say today we still have our parades, our celebrations, but we also still have our marches,” Knote said. “Individuals taking a stand, trying to explain to humanity that we’re human, we’re here and we deserve equal rights.”

There are several organizations and resources in the Miami Valley to help members of the LGBTQ community including Have a Gay Day, the Dayton LGBT Center, PFlag Dayton, Visible and Resilient, Daybreak’s David’s Place and Montgomery County Public Health.