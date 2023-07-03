DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton has put aside $7 million of its recovery plan funding to revitalize the city, all while helping new business owners.

The First Floor Fund is a loan program though CityWide that helps first-time business owners looking for a business loan.

The program was designed with minorities and women-owned businesses in mind, hoping to help some of the businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

We spoke with a business owner who’s taking advantage of the funding. He’s combining an age-old art with his own twist, in the hopes of elevating the city while also keeping money right here in the Miami Valley.

“Bourbon Barber’s is… it’s a barber shop, but we’re creating a different environment for Dayton’s atmosphere,” Yohanne Spears, co-owner of Bourbon Barber said.

It’s a creative vision Spears believes will benefit his family and the city.

“The goal is to try to keep people from traveling outside of Dayton, to have an experience that they’ve been looking for probably for some time now. So that’s what we’re excited about bringing to Dayton,” Spears added.

Spears says that customers can expect a high-class experience from their haircut to their drink selection.

And while the idea has been on Spears’ agenda for years, starting during the pandemic in 2020 made the cost of launching his dream higher than he had hoped, but he learned about First Floor Funding through an ad.

First Floor Funding gives loans to businesses that are revitalizing vacant and rundown buildings in Dayton, and Bourbon Barbers has set up shop on the east side.

They were given a loan through the program that offered an interest rate lower than most banks, in a range from two to four percent. The program also features 20 percent loan forgiveness for some businesses.

And according to CityWide, Spears and other minority first-time business owners are the demographic they are aiming to help with these funds.

“It gives us the ability to have that vibrant walkability around the town and give people the opportunity to start businesses. Maybe that they have come up with the idea and weren’t able to get that traditional financing. So this really gave them the ability to bring that dream to life,” said Shane Wilkin, CityWide senior business development officer.

The maximum is $300,000 or no greater than 50 percent of the total project costs, whichever is less. Recipients will be required to give their total project costs as part of their application, and the terms cannot exceed seven years.

To learn more about the First Floor Fund, click here. For more information about Bourbon Barbers, visit their website here.