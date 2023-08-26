** The video above shows previous coverage of Mathile from 2014 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular Dayton philanthropist has died at the age of 82.

According to a statement from the Mathile Family Enterprise, 82-year-old Clayton “Clay” Lee Mathile died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 26 at his home near Dayton. At the time of Mathile’s death, he was surrounded by family.

“Clay was a visionary leader, impassioned philanthropist, devoted husband, father, grandfather,

and friend,” the statement said. “He profoundly changed the lives of many through his generous heart, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his unwavering belief in others.”

Clayton and his wife, MaryAnn, had become the sole owners of The Iams Company, which produces dog and cat food.

The Dayton Development Coalition released a statement following the death of Mathile. You can read the statement in full below.

The Dayton Development Coalition extends our deepest condolences to the family of Clay Mathile. A founder of the DDC, Mr. Mathile aways saw Dayton’s potential, even when many of us struggled to see it ourselves. He spent decades cultivating that potential through his leadership in the business community, his engagement with entrepreneurs, and his vast philanthropic work. A humble man of deep faith, Mr. Mathile encouraged others into leadership roles. In the early 1990s, Mr. Mathile envisioned a better economic future for the Dayton Region. Together with fellow business leaders, he helped launched the Miami Valley Economic Development Coalition, now the DDC, shaping its mission to grow and diversify the region’s economy and support Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. His active involvement and support over more than two decades guided our strategy and inspired our work. He saw our region’s weaknesses as opportunities for growth and he believed in fostering community collaboration to solve tough problems with compassion and humility. We strive to honor his legacy and will continue to work to bring Mr. Mathile’s vision of the Dayton Region to life. Dayton Development Coalition

