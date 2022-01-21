DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A stadium in Dayton will be getting a remodel.

Dayton Public Schools has begun the process of renovating the field and track at Welcome Stadium on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

The school board approved a contract with Motz Group, a design company who will work on the project, Tuesday night, according to documents. It authorizes nearly $1.19 million in spending. Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said the contract allows Motz Group to order materials that will be used for the renovations.

A mockup of the new field design is expected soon.