DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro second graders planned a welcome home surprise for Tech Sergeant Tom Penner, whose son, Brooks, is a student in the Dennis Elementary class.

Tech Sergeant Tom Penner was welcomed home by his wife Alissa Penner and 2 children, Brooks and Knox (Photo courtesy of Springboro Schools)

Ms. Brezinski’s 2nd Grade class who planned a “Welcome Home” surprise for Tech Sergeant Tom Penner. (Photos courtesy of Springboro Schools)





Tech Sergeant Penner, who has served with the United States Air Force for 19 years, arrived at the airport yesterday, where he was welcomed by his wife Alissa Penner and 2 children, Brooks and Knox, who is a sixth-grade student in Springboro Schools.

He is coming off of a six-month deployment in Doha, Qatar.

The students greeted Tech Sergeant Penner with a welcome home sign, handwritten cards, American flags and chants of, “Thank you for your service!”

“Some superheroes wear rocket-propelled boots, drive super-powered cars, and have X-ray

vision. But other superheroes wear army boots, drive tanks, and go away for long trips to

make the world a safer place,” was an excerpt from the book “Hero Dad” that Penner read

to the group of second grade students.

Brooks’ classmates thanked the Penner family for all the sacrifices they have made for our country each day.

Welcome home, Tech Sergeant Penner!