Welcome Dayton recognizes World Refugee Day with celebration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Welcome Dayton is holding a celebration Thursday to honor and recognize World Refugee Day with a celebration event.
The event takes place from 10 am to 1 pm at St. John’s United Church of Christ (515 E. Third St.)
The celebration includes performances by refugee groups, food of different countries and cultures, a multi-cultural fashion show, storytelling by refugees, resource information, and a raffle.
World Refugee Day was established by the United Nations as an annual celebration honoring the courage, strength, and determination of women. men, and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict, and violence.
