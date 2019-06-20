Welcome Dayton recognizes World Refugee Day with celebration

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2018 file photo, Venezuelan migrants line up for free bread and coffee, donated by a Colombian family from their car, at a gas station in Pamplona, Colombia. A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide from war, persecution and other violence, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday, June 18, 2019, an increase of more than 2 million from last year and an overall total that would amount to the world’s 20th most populous country. Amid runaway inflation and political turmoil at home, Venezuelans for the first time accounted for the largest number of new asylum-seekers in 2018, with more than 340,000, or more than one in five worldwide last year. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Welcome Dayton is holding a celebration Thursday to honor and recognize World Refugee Day with a celebration event.

The event takes place from 10 am to 1 pm at St. John’s United Church of Christ (515 E. Third St.)

The celebration includes performances by refugee groups, food of different countries and cultures, a multi-cultural fashion show, storytelling by refugees, resource information, and a raffle.

World Refugee Day was established by the United Nations as an annual celebration honoring the courage, strength, and determination of women. men, and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict, and violence.

