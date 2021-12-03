DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Dayton.

“Weird Al” Yankovic: The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will be at the Schuster Center in Dayton on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2021 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/weird-al or from the ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at (937) 228-3630.

Dayton Live said for the tour Yankovic will deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. The shows will feature his non-parody material and will have no costumes, no props, no video screens — just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage, playing music. Comedian Emo Philips will open the show each night.

Masks are required for people age six and over in the venue, except when actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.