DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami Valley cities were hit by violence over the weekend, with victims killed in two shootings miles apart.

The violence started early Sunday morning on Sherman Street in Dayton. Officers from the Dayton Police Department were called to a home where they found the suspect had shot a man twice in the back after breaking in. The victim was pronounced dead when police arrived.

The suspects fled the scene, and police are still looking for them, authorities said.

Later that night, officers from the Moraine Police Department were called to another home. “The original call for service was just four shots fired while officers were responding to the scene. Another call service came out that it was actually a gunshot wound,” Explained Andrew Dyer with the Moraine Police Department.

The victim was living with his grandmother, and according to police, she did not know the suspected shooter.

Police were initially looking for the driver of a black truck Monday morning and found the vehicle abandoned in a nearby town. Sgt. Dyer confirmed that two suspects are now in custody.

According to Dyer, violence like this is not normal for the community. “The neighborhood, especially this one, is fairly quiet. You know, we generally just have a barking dog complain every now and then here. So, no, not often.”

The Moraine Police Department is expected to give an update on the case on Tuesday, July 11. At this time, they still have not released any other information about the victim or the suspects.