Weekend storm poses serious driving condition risks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Tonight, snow crews are experiencing a unique situation. The mid-day rain has melted the snow, creating a slush that will eventually freeze overnight, resulting in very dangerous road conditions.

“I don’t know if you can see now we’re back to snow so temperatures are starting to drop again so I think with everything melting tomorrow morning may cause some problems,” said Ohio Excavation Service Kyle Savoie.

The mixture of snow and ice across the Miami Valley created a challenge for winter road safety personnel.

“The roads could get treacherous again tonight when all this starts refreezing which I think will be around midnight or so,” said Owner AK Lawn & Landscape Adam Kerr. “If all that refreezes that’s just going to turn everything into a giant sheet of ice.”

Local landscape companies that plow streets and parking lots in winter say the Miami Valley hasn’t seen a decent snowfall in almost half-a-decade, which hasn’t been good for business.

“This is the primary source of revenue for our industry many times so when it doesn’t come, it hurts,” said Owner Country Club Landscape Kris McKee.

Plow truck companies say they’re asking for the public’s assistance, to stay away and give them plenty of room in parking lots.

“The scariest part of what we do is when we’re working in lots with cars and people walking, things like that, it’s scary it really is,” said McKee. “In 15 years I’ve seen a lot of things and have had a lot of close calls and that anxiety never goes away.”

Overall, ODOT says to plan ahead and allow plenty of time in the morning because the roads may be dangerous.