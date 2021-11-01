SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire on Garfield Ave on Sunday, October 31.

At 3:20 am, crews arrived to find smoke coming from the attic. All residents escaped safely and had attempted to extinguish the fire in the kitchen before calling 911, Sidney FD said. Crews investigated the home to confirm the fire had been put out.

According to Sidney FD, the fire was ruled to be accidental in nature. The blaze caused moderate damage to the home but was contained to that address. One resident was brought to Wilson Health Emergency Room.

The residents were displaced by this accident and are currently being helped by family.