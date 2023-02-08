DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The weekend before Valentine’s Day is upon us and 2 NEWS has created a list of things happening around the Dayton area this weekend, Feb. 9 to 12.

Thursday, Feb. 9

– DIY Valentine’s Day Cards – 4 p.m. Northwest Branch Library, 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Get crafty as you create a card for that special someone in your life. Learn more.

– DIY Essential Oil Air Freshener – 6:30 p.m. West Carrollton Branch Library, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Create and learn to make your very own air freshener with the supplies provided. Learn more.

– Kevin James Thorton – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. Bring your laughter for a comedian coming to the area. Learn more.

Friday, Feb. 10

– Love of Football & Lasagna – 11 a.m. Spaghetti Warehouse, 36 West Fifth St., Dayton. Purchase a family meal ahead of Valentine’s Day, which includes lasagna, salad and more. Learn more.

– Hip Hop Showcase – 8 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E Third St., Dayton. Listen to a performance of hip-hop music to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Learn more.

– Hank Denson – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. Bring your laughter for a comedian that will try and make you laugh. Learn more.

Saturday, Feb. 11

– Saturday Scrapbooking – 12 p.m. Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Dr., Brookville. Have fun chatting with others scrapbooking while you create a project of your own. Learn more.

– Erica Rhodes – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. Watch a comedian perform as she brings her comedy skills to you. Learn more.

– The Judds: The Final Tour – 7:30 p.m. Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Watch a performance from The Judds as they bring their tour to the Dayton area for the last time. Learn more.

Sunday, Feb. 12

– UD Women’s Tennis – 9 a.m. South Regency Tennis Center, 3020 W Tech Rd., Miamisburg. The UD Women’s Tennis Team will take on Wittenberg University in a match. Learn more.

– 85th Diamond Anniversary – 2:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N Main St., Dayton. Watch as the Dayton Ballet performs a dance as it celebrates the 85th season. Learn more.

– Dayton Dinner Theater – 6 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E Third St., Dayton. Watch the classic film, “Grease”, as you enjoy a meal and some trivia. Learn more.