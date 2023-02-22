DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The month of February is coming to a close and events are happening around the Miami Valley. 2 NEWS has made a list of things happening around the area this weekend, Feb. 23-26.

Thursday, Feb. 23

– Community Blood Drive – 3 p.m. City of Franklin Fire Department, 45 E. Fourth St., Franklin. Make an appointment to help out the community and get your blood drawn. Learn more.

– Craft-a-Palooza – 3:30 p.m. West Carrollton Branch Library, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Bring your creativity along while you make a craft with supplies provided. Learn more.

– Curling League – 7 p.m. RiverScape Metro Park, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Register and come play a game of curling with all skill levels are welcome. Learn more.

Friday, Feb. 24

– Kingsmen Quartet – 7 p.m. Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton. Enjoy a performance from a southern Gospel band. Learn more.

– TK Kirkland – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. Bring your laughter as you listen to a comedian that has worked with famous artists like Ice Cube. Learn more.

– Splash of Disney – 7 p.m. Raise Your Brush, 169 N. Main St., Centerville. Pick your paintbrush and start painting with the magical Disney theme. Learn more.

Saturday, Feb. 25

– Weekend of Jazz – 8 a.m. Beavercreek High School, 2660 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beavercreek. Enjoy music from different bands and a special performance afterward for ending the weekend off at 8 p.m. Learn more.

– Donuts and Discussion Book Club – 10:30 a.m. Miami Township Branch Library, 2718 Lyons Rd., Miami Twp. Pick your donut and grab a coffee or tea to drink as you discuss a book. Learn more.

– Tchaikovsky’s Polish Symphony – 7:30 p.m. Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Watch a concert from a Polish-themed band. Learn more.

Sunday, Feb. 26

– Czech Club Ethnic Dinner/Dance – 1 p.m. American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton. Enjoy a dinner followed by a live performance of music. Learn more.

– Maxim Lando – 3 p.m. Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton. Watch a performance by a musician. Learn more.

– Steel Magnolias – 3 p.m. Actor’s Theatre Fairborn 23 E.Main St., Fairborn. Watch a performance about women in a Louisiana beauty parlor. Learn more.