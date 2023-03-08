DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has created a list of a variety of things happening across the Miami Valley happening this weekend, March 9-12.

Thursday, March 9

– Quarterless Quarter Auction – 5:30 p.m. Coldwater Eagles 3025, 101 West Walnut St., Coldwater. Enjoy some refreshments and snacks as you participate in an auction using a paddle and no quarters to benefit the Briarwood Village Activity Fund. Learn more.

– A Feminist Book Club – 6:30 p.m. New Lebanon Branch Library, 715 West Main St., New Lebanon. Have a conversation with others and talk about books with feminist characters or themes. Learn more.

Friday, March 10

– Dayton Metro Police Softball Fish Fry – 6 p.m. Dayton FOP Lodge 44, 4275 Powell Rd., Dayton. Purchase tickets to help raise money for an active duty member of the Army, as a person is recovering from “complications linked to an invasive surgery”. Learn more.

– Paddy the Gnome – 7 p.m. Raise Your Brush, 169 North Main St., Centerville. Come out and paint to celebrate the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day. Learn more.

– Urinetown – 8 p.m. PNC Arts Annex, 46 West Second St., Dayton. Watch a musical performance about capitalism, the legal system, politics and more. Learn more.

Saturday, March 11

– Sweet Spring Marketplace – 10 a.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton. Look forward to the start of spring, as vendors will be set up for shoppers to browse and purchase from some small businesses. Learn more.

– Preble County Food Distribution – 10 a.m. Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Rd., Eaton. Those in need of food can come to a drive-thru event and receive food. Learn more.

– Saturday Karaoke – 8 p.m. Zen Lounge & Sushi Bar, 121 North Ludlow St., Dayton. Sing your favorite song with a night of karaoke as you enjoy some sushi. Learn more.

Sunday, March 12

– Grasshopper Racing Go Kart Parts & Swap – 8 a.m. Auglaize County Fairgrounds, 1001 Fairview Dr., Wapakoneta. Walk through the different parts and materials for the parts and swap event, while enjoying concessions and participating in a raffle. Learn more.

– Reptile & Exotics Show – 10 a.m. 4020 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton. See different live animals, plus browse and purchase select feeders, supplies and more. Learn more.

– Clark County Home & Garden Show – 11 a.m. Clark County Fairgrounds 440, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. If you are planning on updating your home this spring or summer, experts with ideas to improve your home both indoors and outdoors will be set up. Learn more.