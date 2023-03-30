This 1972 photo shows Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, during a performance. (AP Photo, file)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — April is upon us and things are happening all across the Miami Valley. 2 NEWS has gathered a list of things going on this weekend, March 31 to April 2.

Friday, March 31

– SICSA Annual Spring Bazaar – 12 p.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Support the animals by coming and purchasing items like dog biscuits, decor and more. Learn more.

– Hot Tub & Swim Spa Blowout – 2 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. If you are looking at upgrading your hot tub, this event may interest you. Learn more.

– Nasty Bingo – 8 p.m. Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. Enjoy a performance from a band that covers numerous genres of music. Learn more.

Saturday, April 1

– Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market – 8 a.m. Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Come browse through numerous items ranging from antiques and vintage to various unique items. Learn more.

– 90’s Night Out – 5:30 p.m. Opulence Event Center 909 Wayne St., Celina. Adults looking for an evening of 90s music and a night of fun, you may consider attending. Learn more.

– Elvis in the House – 8 p.m. VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312, 2389 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Enjoy a live performance in honor of the ‘King of Rock n’ Roll’. Learn more.

Sunday, April 2

– Stock Show U – 8 a.m. Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 North Broadway St., Lebanon. People interested in animals can learn tips from professionals. Make sure to scan the QR code to RSVP for the event. Learn more.

– Model Train Show – 9 a.m. Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. Whether you like trains or are looking for a new hobby, come browse a variety of different parts and trains anyone could be looking for. Learn more.

– Dayton Poetry Slam – 7 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 East Fourth St., Dayton. Enjoy listening to different people take the stage for a poetry slam. Learn more.