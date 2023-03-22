DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rain is in the forecast for this weekend, but that is not stopping things from happening around the area. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of different events happening all across the Miami Valley, March 23-26.

Thursday, March 23

Homeschool Art Club – 1 p.m. Madden Hills Branch Library, 2542 Germantown St., Dayton. Register for an art class to interact with other kids that are homeschooled. Learn more.

Microsoft Excel Basics – 2 p.m. Miami Township Branch Library, 2718 Lyons Road, Miami Twp. Come learn tips and tricks about Excel, the spreadsheet software that you may need to use. Learn more.

Friday, March 24

Dayton Modelrama – 9 a.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. See all of the different types of model vehicles and equipment, plus door prizes and concessions. Learn more.

Sewing Machine Basics – 5 p.m. Carriage Hill MetroPark, 8111 East Shull Road, Dayton. Youth can find lessons about using sewing machines. Learn more.

Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. Wright State Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. A country musician is bringing his musical skills to a stage near you. Learn more.

Saturday, March 25

Geology Discovery Day – 10 a.m. 7600 Lake Campus Drive, Dayton. Learn about various minerals and leave with a giveaway, map, or something else interesting. Learn more.

Operation Egg Drop – 12 p.m. Miamisburg Middle School, 8668 Miamisburg Springboro Road, Miamisburg. Enjoy food trucks and have your kids collect eggs from the helicopter. Learn more.

Sunday, March 26

Kil-Kare Cleanup – 11 a.m. Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia. Bring a rake or leaf blower to help clean up the track. Learn more.

Springboro Baseball Fundraiser – 2 p.m. Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples, 253 West Central Ave., Springboro. Paint a jersey on canvas to support the Springboro High School Baseball Team. Learn more.

Eyes Up Here – 7 p.m. Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 North Main St., Springboro. Come eat some food and listen to a band perform. Learn more.