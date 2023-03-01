DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS has searched and compiled a list from Richmond, Ind. to Springfield and many cities in between of things happening this weekend, March 2-5.

Thursday, March 2

– Dr. Seuss Relay – 4 p.m. West Carrollton Branch Library, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton. Celebrate the birthday of the famous writer, Dr. Seuss, and you can win a prize. Learn more.

– Scythian – 6 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Get prepared for St. Patrick’s Day with a band performance. Learn more.

– Garden Beauty – 7 p.m. Raise Your Brush, 169 N. Main St., Centerville. Use code “LuckyMarch” to receive a $10 discount offer for the painting session to prepare for spring. Learn more.

Friday, March 3

– Gem, Mineral, Fossil & Jewelry Show – 10 a.m. Kuhlman Center at Wayne County Fairgrounds, 861 Salisbury Road North, Richmond, Ind. Explore and view the different rocks and gemstones, plus participate in the silent auction. Learn more.

– Dominique – 7:30 p.m. Dominique at Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum St. #200, Beavercreek. You’ve seen her on “Chapelle’s Show”, now get ready to laugh as she comes to bring her comedy to Beavercreek. Learn more.

– Party Punch Band – 9 p.m. Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville. Watch a band perform with music for a dance party. Learn more.

Saturday, March 4

– The Great Pancake Pickup – 8:30 a.m. Greene County Parks & Trails, 635 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia. Drive-thru without getting out of your car for a free stack of pancakes to begin your morning. Learn more.

– Great American Train Show – 10 a.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton. If you like to see trains, the train show chugging into Dayton for you to view. Learn more.

– Music Bingo – 8:30 p.m. Bunker’s Sports Bar and Grill, 893 E. National Rd., Vandalia. Play a game of bingo as you attempt to get the song titles covered by the pieces for your board as they are called. Learn more.

Sunday, March 5

– Walneck’s Springfield Swap Meets – 8 a.m. 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield. Browse different kinds of motorcycles and eat some food in the cafeteria. Learn more.

– Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing – 2 p.m. Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. Enjoy some beer as you also enjoy some Girl Scout Cookies that have been pre-portioned. Learn more.

– Paint A Park – 2 p.m. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Get creative and come paint at the park with supplies provided. Learn more.