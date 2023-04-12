DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Easter is officially over and temperatures across the Miami Valley have been superb over the past week. 2 NEWS has searched across the area for things you can do this weekend, April 14-16.

Friday, April 14

Alexis Gomez – 4:30 p.m. Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavillion Drive, Suite B, West Chester Twp. Come hear a country music star from Dayton perform. Learn more.

Dayton Veg Fest – 5 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 East Fourth St., Dayton. Enjoy a variety of food trucks featuring vegan and veggie specials with your favorite vegetables. Learn more.

Saturday, April 15

Eastern European Heritage Experience – 9 a.m. American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton. Dive into the experience of the culture of an Eastern European through art, food and music. Learn more.

Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. Wright State Nutter Center McLin Gym, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. If you have had an interest in wanting to learn about the hobby of quilting or looking for another quilt to add to your collection, come see what you can find from the professionals. Learn more.

Spring Slime Party – 2 p.m. New Lebanon Branch Library, 715 W. Main St., New Lebanon. Bring the children to learn the different recipes to make slime, plus a way you can eat it too. Learn more.

Sunday, April 16

Walk for Hope – 11:30 a.m. Kettering Fairmont High School Track, 3301 Shroyer Rd., Kettering. Support the Hope Squad by walking to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. Learn more.

Dayton Dragons – 1:05 p.m. Day Air Ballpark, 220 North Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Cheer on the team from Dayton as they play ball and take on the Great Lakes Loons. Learn more.

Das Rheingold – 2:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 West Second St., Dayton. Watch a performance by the Dayton Opera about Germanic and Nordic myths. Learn more.