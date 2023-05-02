DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton area has experienced conditions a bit on the chilly side for the first few days of May, but this weekend’s activities will heat things up. 2 NEWS has compiled a list of everything happening around the entire Miami Valley this weekend, May 5-7.

Friday, May 5

A World A’Fair – 5 p.m., 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. Enjoy a cultural experience by taking photographs and eating some food from the Philippines. Learn more.

First Friday Car Show – 5:30 p.m., Downtown Troy. Walk through several vehicles and shop at the local small businesses. Learn more.

Vienna Light Orchestra – 7 p.m., 525 West Riverview Ave., Dayton. Experience a performance by an orchestra playing tribute to Broadway classics and other musicals such as “The Greatest Showman.” Learn more.

Saturday, May 6

Spring Market – 10 a.m., 1001 Fairview Ave., Wapakoneta. Support small vendors by coming and purchasing items from handmade to vintage. Learn more.

Derby Day Wiener Dog Race – 12 p.m., 501 East Fifth St., Dayton. Drink a mint julep and cheer on the dachshunds as they run. Adoptions will also be available. Learn more.

Frank Sinatra Tribute – 7:30 p.m., 380 Hub Etchison Pkwy., Richmond, Ind. Listen to music as a tribute to a classic artist. Learn more.

Sunday, May 7

Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market – 8 a.m., 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Discover something new as you walk down aisles of things you likely can’t find in the wild much these days. Learn more.

Spring Fields & Flowers Craft Show – 10 a.m., 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield. Local vendors will have about anything homemade you are looking for. Learn more.

Victorian Afternoon Tea – 2 p.m., 1815 Brown St., Dayton. Discover who the Pattersons were and drink some tea. Learn more.