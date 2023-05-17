This undated image provided by Stellantis shows the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. (Stellantis via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Temperatures are rising, meaning the opportunity for outdoor events will increase throughout the spring. 2 NEWS has created a list of things happening all across the Dayton area this weekend, May 19-21.

Friday, May 19

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville – 10:30 a.m. 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Watch a performance in honor of a music legend, while enjoying a meal. Learn more.

Chase Rosselot – 4:30 p.m. 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Suite B, West Chester Township. Watch a musical artist perform live. Learn more.

Spring Fest in the Burg – 5 p.m. Veteran’s Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg. Spend an evening out in downtown Miamisburg exploring vendors and having fun. Learn more.

Saturday, May 20

Downtown Sidney Spring Street Fair – 8 a.m. Downtown Sidney. Experience an atmosphere of food, fun, music, art and so much more. Learn more.

Furry Skurry 5K – 8 a.m. 255 W. Spring Valley Road, Centerville. Bring your running shoes and pets to get ready to run for a good cause – animals! Learn more.

Urbana Cruisers May 2023 Benefit – 4 p.m. 826 Scioto St., Urbana. Cruise in to listen to music and participate in a 50/50 drawing. Learn more.

Sunday, May 21

Dayton Hamvention – 9 a.m. 210 Fairground Road, Xenia. Enthusiasts of amateur (HAM) radio are able to gather to celebrate communicating by radio. Learn more.

Middletown Cars & Coffee – 10 a.m. 3288 Dixie Hwy., Middletown. Drive on down to Middletown and grab a cup of coffee and a donut to interact with others to talk cars. Learn more.

Donnell Land River Run – 11 a.m. 1455 River Road, Urbana. Sign up and float down the Mad River with Donnell. Learn more.