DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is heating up, which means the variety of different events like festivals are ramping up as well. 2 NEWS compiled a list of things happening around the area, June 9 to 11.

Friday, June 9

Lebanon Country Music Festival – 6 p.m. Downtown Lebanon. Watch performances from country music singers. Learn more.

St. Helen Spring Festival – 6:30 p.m. 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside. Enjoy music and eat some food while interacting with other people. Learn more.

Party In The Park Summer Concert Series – 7 p.m. Downtown Wapakoneta Heritage Park. Live music from Haywired, plus a few food trucks for your convenience. Learn more.

Saturday, June 10

Back to Our Roots Antique Show – 9 a.m. 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Bring your walking shoes to find something handmade and vintage and add to your collection. Learn more.

Randolph Township Historical Society Car Show – 11 a.m. 114 Valleyview Drive, Englewood. Look at different types of vehicles, while you enjoy some food and enter to win some prizes. Learn more.

Introduction to Gender Non-Conformity – 2 p.m. 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Adults can learn about the transgender umbrella, including pronouns. Learn more.

Sunday, June 11

Jewish Cultural Festival – 11 a.m. 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton. Learn about resources within the community, while eating food and dancing to music. Learn more.

36th Annual The Taste – 3 p.m. 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering. Grab a bite of food from an area restaurant set up. Learn more.