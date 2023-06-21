DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Having fun with the family, viewing classic cars, making friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” and so much more is happening this weekend. 2 NEWS compiled a list of everything happening this weekend, June 23 to 25.

Friday, June 23

Voss Hoss Cruise-In 2023 – 5 p.m. 99 Loop Road, Centerville. Take your vehicle to an event to help support AIM for the Handicapped. Learn more.

Party at the Plaza – 5:30 p.m. 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. A free event will bring fun to the whole family. Learn more.

Riverside Jaycees Music Festival – 6 p.m. 1213 Old Harshman Road, Riverside. Spend the evening out for a night of music. Learn more.

Saturday, June 24

Rugged Duathlon – 9 a.m. 475 E. Turtle Creek Union Road, Lebanon. Register to participate in a bike race. Learn more.

Overdrive Monster Truck Tour – 10 a.m. 120 Fairground Road, Xenia. See huge monster trucks and have your children meet and hear from the drivers. Learn more.

Mud Day – 10 a.m. 1301 E Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Make sure your little ones are dressed for getting messy. Learn more.

Sunday, June 25

The Nationals Presented By Monte Carlo Car Club Of North America – 10 a.m. 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn. View the different vehicles people have put on display for the car show. Learn more.

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets – 2 p.m. 2830 Miamisburg Centerville Road. Swifties can head over to Rose and Remington to create friendship bracelets to keep or trade. Learn more.

Buddy Guy – 7 p.m. 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights. A popular musician will perform locally on his farewell tour. Learn more.