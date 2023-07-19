DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Air Show, festivals, food, music and so much more is happening around the area this weekend. 2 NEWS compiled a list of everything going on this weekend, July 21-23.

Friday, July 21

172nd Warren County Fair – 8 a.m., 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon. Spend the day at the fair with food, fun and a demolition derby towards the end of the night at 7 p.m. Learn more.

Summer Moon Festival Car Show – 3 p.m., E. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. Head out for music, cars, door prizes, a market and more at the festival. Learn more.

“Wreck It Ralph” – 7:30 p.m., 8625 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. Take the family out for a free showing of a family-friendly movie. You are asked to bring your blankets and chairs. Learn more.

Saturday, July 22

Garlic Fest – Noon, Courthouse Square, Downtown Dayton. Visit with the many different craft and food vendors, plus attempt one of the two eating contests. Learn more.

VYRALCON – Noon, 2078 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Stop by for the giveaways, food trucks, concert and tournaments. Learn more.

Steep Canyon Rangers – 7:30 p.m., the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. Purchase tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning bluegrass band live. Learn more.

Sunday, July 23

Dayton Air Show – 11:15 a.m., 3700 McCauley Dr., Vandalia. Watch as many members of aviation perform in the air. Learn more.

Dayton Blues Festival – 1 p.m., 134 S. Main St., Dayton. Enjoy free, live music music in downtown Dayton. Learn more.

Cornhole Tournament – 4 p.m., 850 W. Second St., Xenia. Bring a friend and play some cornhole in the new patio area. Learn more.