DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several events and festivals are happening across the Dayton area. 2 NEWS compiled a list of things happening all over the area this weekend, Aug. 11 to 13.

Friday, Aug. 11

Shared Harvest Drive-Thru Food Distribution – 1 p.m., 5901 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. People in need can pre-register for a food distribution event. Learn more.

Dayton Liederkranz Germanfest – 6 p.m., 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Enjoy the opening ceremony of Dayton Germanfest. Learn more.

Miami County Fair – 7 a.m., 650 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Spend the first day of the county fair seeing the animals, shows and having fun. Learn more.

Saturday, Aug. 12

African American Wellness Walk – 101 E. Helena St., Dayton. Sign up to walk to raise awareness to combat health disparities. Learn more.

3rd Annual Dayton Potato Festival – Noon, 803 Anderson-Goodrich Ct., Dayton. Spend the afternoon trying some potato creations. Learn more.

Night Glow Golf and Glow Foot Golf – 8:30 p.m., 1223 OH-741, Lebanon. Sign up to play some glow in the dark golf. Learn more.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Dayton Funk Festival – 1 p.m., 134 S. Main St., Dayton. Spend the afternoon and evening listening to some funk music, while enjoying food and looking at various items of merchandise. Learn more.

VOA Country Music Fest – 6:30 p.m., Voice of America MetroPark, West Chester Twp. Lainey Wilson is expected to perform during a 3-day country music festival. Learn more.

Soulful Sundays – 6 p.m., 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp. Spend the evening experiencing some Jazz music, while eating some food by Taste of Jamaica. Learn more.