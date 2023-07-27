** The video above shows a prior story relating to Frisch’s **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A beloved option for you to get what you would like in your meal at Frisch’s is returning.

The Frisch’s Weekday Breakfast Bar is returning to select locations, including around the Miami Valley. From Monday to Friday until 11 a.m., the bar will be open for guests to enjoy for $8.99.

In the area, there are many locations offering the weekday bar:

Germantown Road

Liberty-Fairfield Road

Eaton

Englewood

Troy

Richmond

Sidney

West Hamilton

Springfield

Huber Heights

Springfield West

Wilmington

Fields-Ertel

Lebanon

Springboro

Towne Mall

Xenia

Colonel Glenn

Kettering

“Frisch’s breakfast bar has been a staple at Frisch’s for decades, and we are thrilled to bring it back on weekday mornings at a value price,” Frisch’s Vice President of Marketing Jordin Nabi said. “This is part of a greater plan to bring value to our guests in a challenging economy. Our goal is to make their mornings a little brighter.”

Breakfast items like eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, spicy spuds and more are being offered at the bar.

The breakfast bar on the weekend will still be offered by the restaurant. You can have access to Frisch’s Weekend Breakfast Bar until 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. every Sunday.