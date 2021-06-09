Wednesday rain could be heavy at times, flooding possible

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday will be rainy and some rainfall could be excessive.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said people in the Miami Valley could see heavy downpours into the afternoon and there may even be some minor flooding.

Carly said a few showers and storms are possible tonight with a low of 68 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will be around Thursday and it will be hot and humid with a high of 83. The weekend looks a little better with lower chances of rain and high temps near 90.

Rain will be more widespread today than the past few days, with isolated flooding possible. Another day, another chance for localized flooding! Use caution while driving if caught in heavy rain – never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. pic.twitter.com/gvLFDYKK6d — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 9, 2021

We want to see the weather where you are. Send us your photos and video via ReportIt or click the button below. If you haven’t already done so, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and download the free 2 NEWS and Storm Team 2 Apps.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE.