Wednesday rain could be heavy at times, flooding possible

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday will be rainy and some rainfall could be excessive.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said people in the Miami Valley could see heavy downpours into the afternoon and there may even be some minor flooding.
Carly said a few showers and storms are possible tonight with a low of 68 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms will be around Thursday and it will be hot and humid with a high of 83. The weekend looks a little better with lower chances of rain and high temps near 90.
