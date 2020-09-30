Wednesday last day to donate to Oregon District Tragedy Fund

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation Oregon District Tragedy Fund officially closes Wednesday.

The fund had raised nearly $4 million at the end of July. The Dayton Foundation established the fund less than 12 hours after the shooting to accept charitable donations to help individuals and families directly affected by the tragedy.

Three categories for gift distribution eligibility and amounts were determined by a 15-member Community Oversight Committee: 70 percent to families of those who loved ones were taken; 20 percent to individuals injured and requiring hospitalization for 48 hours or more; and 10 percent to individuals injured/treated and released from a hospital or private physician.

When the fund closes the remaining balance will be distributed to victims of the tragedy and their loved ones. Online gifts can be made here.