Website launched to assist long-term tornado recovery effort

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The recovery efforts from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak are now moving to long-term efforts, and a new website has been launched to assist in that.

According to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal, the website was launched by the Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Operations Group and is meant to be a place of resources for those affected by the tornado outbreak. It is divided into three sections, “Get Help,” “Volunteer,” and “Donate.”

“The Miami Valley region has endured so much recently but remains strong, vibrant and hopeful due to the kindness and the connectedness of our residents,” Laura Mercer, executive director of Miami Valley Long Term Recovery Operations Group. “This website is a way to leverage that energy, love, pain and frustration going forward.”

