Weather cancels all but one Miami Valley basketball game

TROY, Ohio(WDTN)- High school basketball courts across the Miami Valley were empty Wednesday as a result of the bitter cold. Troy High School and Sidney High School both proceeded with their girl's basketball game despite the cancellation of school Wednesday and Thursday.

Troy athletics director Dave Palmer, said for Troy City Schools canceling school doesn't always mean a game will be cancelled.

"The decision is really a team approach between the superintendent, high school principal and myself," Palmer said. The superintendent is the ultimate decision maker in cancelling a game.

Palmer said the district keeps an eye on the forecast and on the roads on the morning of a scheduled game.

"We'll check the roads again around lunch time, make a decision and notify our opponent that we're good to play as long as they're able to come," Palmer said.

With basketball being an indoor sport, student and fan health isn't greatly impacted by the frigid cold.

"They come here in a warm car, into a warm building. Our opponents are able to get onto a warm bus," Palmer said.

The cold didn't stop parents and fans from attending the game either. Sue Borchers, a parent in the district, said she was surprised to hear the Troy versus Sidney game was the only game not cancelled in the Miami Valley.

"I don't really see it as an issue. Given by the number of parents here, we're all okay," Borchers said.

